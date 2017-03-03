Man pulled from Elkhorn River after skid loader accident in Batt - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Man pulled from Elkhorn River after skid loader accident in Battle Creek, Neb

BATTLE CREEK, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) -

A man is in the hospital following an accident in Battle Creek, Neb. that left him pinned in the Elkhorn River.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene around 12:45 Friday afternoon.  

According to Madison County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Jon M. Downey and Deputy James Vrbsky, a man was doing work on a skid loader when it accidentally ended up in an offshoot of the Elkhorn River just south of the Kelly’s Country Club clubhouse building.

The man was pinned in the water by the skid loader.  

Battle Creek Fire and Rescue and Norfolk Fire and Rescue extracted the man from the river using a winch.  It is unknown how long the man was pinned.

The condition of the man is unknown at this time.

The Nebraska State Patrol also responded to the scene.

