Big warming in Siouxland for the weekend! - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Big warming in Siouxland for the weekend!

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

After a couple days of seeing a northerly wind keep our highs a little below average, today a south wind took over and western Siouxland started to really feel the effect as highs went into the 50s.  

Sioux City hit the mid 40s today and highs tomorrow could increase another 15 degrees or so leaving us close to 60 degrees for a high under a mostly sunny sky.  

The warming trend continues on Sunday with highs going into the upper 60s although a few more clouds will be moving in.  

From those clouds, we could see a few showers Sunday night into Monday although we'll stay very mild with highs again on Monday in the upper 60s.  

Tuesday gives us some slightly cooler weather although with highs in the low 50s we'll still be above average although it will be windy.  

50s are then expected to stick around into the latter part of the workweek.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.