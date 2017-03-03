Big warming in Siouxland for the weekend!

After a couple days of seeing a northerly wind keep our highs a little below average, today a south wind took over and western Siouxland started to really feel the effect as highs went into the 50s.

Sioux City hit the mid 40s today and highs tomorrow could increase another 15 degrees or so leaving us close to 60 degrees for a high under a mostly sunny sky.

The warming trend continues on Sunday with highs going into the upper 60s although a few more clouds will be moving in.

From those clouds, we could see a few showers Sunday night into Monday although we'll stay very mild with highs again on Monday in the upper 60s.

Tuesday gives us some slightly cooler weather although with highs in the low 50s we'll still be above average although it will be windy.

50s are then expected to stick around into the latter part of the workweek.