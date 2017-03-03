South Sioux, Wynot & Guardian Angels advance to Nebraska finals; Ponca falls in C2

South Sioux City is back in the state championship game for the 13th time. McKenna Sims scored four points in overtime to lift second-seeded South Sioux City to a 41-38 victory over York Friday in a Class B semifinal.

The Cardinals (25-2) advance to Saturday's 1 pm championship game against fourth-seeded Norris (19-6).

It was Lauren Riley who sent the game to overtime when she popped a three-pointer from the right wing with seven seconds left in regulation to tie the game 36-36. That capped a 23-13 second half by York to climb back in the game.

"I don't think it's really quite sunk in yet for me or the girls, but I know that they're all really excited," said South Sioux City Head Coach Molly Hornbeck. "I know that that's been a goal that they've had all season and these seniors for four years. I'm just really excited that we have the opportunity to play tomorrow."

"I was just very nervous and I was like 'we got this'. We had to get it. We couldn't just give up because it went into overtime," said South Sioux City Sophomore McKenna Sims. "I just had so much trust in my team and we got it."

Sims finished with 15 points for the Cardinals. South Sioux made just 14 of 47 shots from the field and missed all ten of their three-point attempts.

**********

Ponca lost to Howells-Dodge, 47-44, in the Class C-2 semifinals on Friday afternoon at the Devaney Sports Center. Macy Kulhanek made three free throws in the final :26 seconds to lift the Jaguars to victory.

Ponca, the seventh seed, is now 22-5 and will play fourth-seeded Ravenna in the third place game on Saturday at 9:00 am at Lincoln Southwest.

The Indians led 23-21 at the half but trailed 33-30 after three quarters. Howells-Dodge returns to the finals, this time in a different class. Samantha Brester had 22 points to pace the Jaguars.

**********

In D1, Guardian Angels beats North Central 67-50. The Bluejays will play in the finals Saturday at 11 am against undefeated Dundy County-Stratton.

In Class D2, Wynot beats O'Neill St. Mary's 47-37. Wynot is in the title game for the eighth straight year. The third-seeded Blue Devils play top-seeded Falls City Sacred Heart in their final at 8:30 pm on Saturday.