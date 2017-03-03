Dual language program shows success at Sioux City elementary school

Next to English, Spanish is the second-most commonly spoken language in the United States. A local elementary school started a dual language program about a decade ago with great success.

For about 10 years Irving Elementary School in Sioux City has been teaching the dual language of English and Spanish to it's students.

A program students are acing, hands down.

"I like learning English and Spanish because it's fun," said 3rd grader Melany Aguirre. "Me gusta aprender inglés y español porque es divertido," she continued in Spanish.

She says the program is exciting because not only are the kids bi-lingual but bi-literate.

"It's so cool to see my students progressing, they are understanding things from two different points of view and they are making connections in their brains that are really going to help them," said Teacher, Melissa Haley, 3rd Grade Spanish Teacher, Irving Elementary

Haley says they did have a challenge of finding enough Spanish speaking teachers, but solved that by hiring teachers actually from Latin America.

She said this opportunity is teaching her as well.

"I love being able to teach in Spanish because I am not a native Spanish speaker so it gives me an opportunity to grow my Spanish," continued Haley.

The program began with a grant and because of it's success, they have added a second class at each grade level.

She also says learning a second language will increase their job opportunities.

Irving Elementary is one of only two schools in the state of Iowa that offers dual language classes for its students.