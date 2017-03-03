Sioux City Police and K-9 units educate and entertain 5th graders

All of the hard work that the men, women and K-9's in blue put in to keep us safe sometimes goes overlooked.

Over 500 5th graders from the Sioux City school district got a chance to see them in action, Friday afternoon.

Sioux City Police Department held several demonstrations and activities at West High School throughout the day, capped off with an up-close look at the officers without a voice.

The department has four K-9's in its unit. All four are trained in both drug detection and patrol.

One of the dogs' trainers, officer Mike Sitzman, says that being able to provide kids the education and entertainment is just as enjoyable for the officers.

"The K-9 unit, we like to show our dogs in a positive light as much as possible," says Sitzman. "We like the kids and the kids absolutely love seeing the dogs at work, whether it's drugs, obedience or bite-work."

Some of those students say the officers provided the kids a lot of valuable lessons to learn in one day.

"Not to mess with kids that weigh [more] than you," said 5th grader, Nicholas Neal.

"Be nice to people and don't mess with other people," said 5th grader, Matthew Sullivan.

"Never mess with the K-9 unit," said 5th grader, Zach Deharty.

Laser tag, self-defense, and the K-9 demonstration were just a few of Friday's favorites.