New developments in Morningside College assaults

Two Iowa suspects arrested and charged in connection with a kidnap and assault incident.

New developments in an assault that happened on the campus of Morningside College, in February.

Sioux City Police say that incident isn't the only assault the suspect may have committed.

Police are not releasing the name of the suspect yet.

They do say the man is in jail in another jurisdiction.

Investigators say that the suspect is connected to an incident at a hotel and an assault on the campus of Morningside College on February 12th, 2017.

This past Wednesday, the suspect was spotted inside a dorm at Morningside.



They say he was in the female bathroom trying to observe females in the shower.

The assault in February, on Morningside's campus, took place in front of the HPER Center.

Police say they received a call, at 9:17 p.m., about the assault.

Updates will continue on KTIV as we get them.