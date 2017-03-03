Clay County gives new option for Iowa drivers

The Clay County Board of Supervisors opened their doors today for a new option for Iowa Drivers.

Back in July, the Iowa Department of Transportation announced it would be closing two Northwest Iowa Driver's License locations.

Those locations were in Spencer and Carroll, Iowa.

DOT leaders say they made the cuts after getting less money from the Iowa legislature.

Friday, the Clay County Administration Building opened their doors for drivers to come and receive their drivers license.

Temporarily, the Clay County Board of Supervisors approved a D-O-T kiosk in Spencer.

The kiosk served as a license renewal machine for Clay County residents.

Workers for Clay County need 3-4 months of training to assist drivers.

Once they are trained, the kiosks will be removed.

