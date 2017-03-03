Bus driver convicted of traffic violation in November crash that seriously-injured Hinton, IA man

The woman at the wheel of a Sioux City transit bus, which was involved in a serious accident in November, has been found guilty of a traffic violation in the crash.

Court records say 39-year old Jaime Pica was found guilty of "failure to obey a traffic control device" in that crash that critically injured Chad Plante.

Police say Pica's transit bus turned into the path of Plante's oncoming SUV at Highway 75 and Outer Drive.

Plante remains hospitalized, and is recovering from his injuries.

Another charge Pica faced, a seat belt violation, was dropped.

