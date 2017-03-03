Sergeant Bluff Middle School reopens to students after February water main break

It has been a long wait for Sergeant Bluff Middle School students. Finally, on Friday, they got back in their own building following a major water main break.

Superintendent Rod Earleywine said students were forced out of their school on February 20 after the broken water main flooded the school.

Since the break, middle school students had classes in three other district buildings.

Earleywine said everything affected by the water has been cleaned and disinfected, including the gym. There's no word on the total cost to cleanup, and fix, the damage the water main break caused.