New screening machine debuts at Sioux Gateway Airport

The Transportation Security Administration unveiled new technology at Sioux Gateway that the airport hasn't seen before.

It's called Advanced Imaging Technology, and it may look familiar. When a passenger goes through the new machine they simply put their hands up. The device scans the body and then the passenger steps out. It takes about three seconds to go through the new machine. "It's quick and easy," said TSA Spokesperson Carrie Harmon. "If we find an anomaly, say you've inadvertently left something in your pocket it just requires a quick pat down of that area as opposed to a full body pat down."

Airport Manager Mike Collett says the addition means more convenience for travelers. "Whenever we talk about Sioux Gateway Airport we try to sell convenience and it's just another step towards doing that for our passengers." said Collett.

Besides safety and convenience for flyers, it also aims to protect their privacy. "It just creates a generic image that's the same for all passengers, male, female, and it can quickly detect metallic or nonmetallic items that might be hidden under the clothing." Harmon said.

A screen will show TSA Agents where, on the body, something may be hidden. Or, it will give them the green light to allow the passenger to pass through. So far, passengers seem to be happy with the new machine. "I think it's something that maybe bigger cities have and I think it's a big step up for Sioux City." said Andrew Crow, passenger.

The new device was paid for by the TSA.