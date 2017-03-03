Siouxlanders step back in time for a "Hush Hush" speakeasy fundraiser

The LaunchPAD Children's Museum held a fundraiser, Friday night, but don't tell anybody.

This wasn't exactly a publicized party we're talking about here.

Siouxlanders took a step back in time to the roarin' 20's for the 5th annual "Hush Hush" night at the speakeasy.

This year's party was in the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple auditorium in Sioux City.

The annual event an effort to raise money for the children's museum.

Museum representatives say this is their biggest event of the year and that organizing the event is half the fun.

"It's a lot of fun. We have a lot of volunteers who give a lot of time and effort to this, and of course staff time as well. All about having fun and of course raising money for LaunchPAD Children's Museum," said LaunchPAD's executive director, Bob Fitch.

Last year's "Hush Hush" party raised $20,000.

This year's dollar count is still being calculated.