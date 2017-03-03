Storm Lake Elementary officials remove oranges from lunches afte - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Storm Lake Elementary officials remove oranges from lunches after bugs discovered

By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

Storm Lake Elementary school officials removed oranges used during lunch for kindergarten through second graders.    

That's after worms, or bugs, were discovered in some of the wedges. 

In a letter, sent home to parents today, Principal Juli Kwikkel said students were told to not eat the oranges, and to throw them out. 

The Lunchtime Solution staff was then told to discard all oranges from the school's fruit and vegetable bar.

We've reached out to the school, but there's no word on how many students ate the affected oranges before they were thrown away.

