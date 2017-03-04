Sergeant Bluff Gun Show offers more than guns for those who walk through the doors

Gun enthusiasts and vendors from across the Midwest made their way to Sergeant Bluff, Iowa for a weekend filled with items to piqued everyone's interest, from the average hunter to history buffs.

"Hunters and sportsman and pheasant hunters, deer hunters and just good 'ole boys who like to collect guns. So, there's a lot of older type guns here too, like Winchester. I know there's two guys who have a lot of nice collectable Winchesters on their table," says gun show promoter Marvin Kraus.

While guns and accessories may be exactly what buyers are looking for, vendors are hoping to do a little more than just make a sale.

Vendors know safety is always a concern for their customers, and they hope to educate those walking through the doors looking to purchase a fire arm.

"All the people here are usually people that have been shooting for a long period of time, maybe grew up either in the country or in the city and have had experience with guns. And, so it's super important for them to know where to carry, how to carry, know the safety, put on their safety. You know, especially when they have young children they want to make sure they have a safe or they put their gun up and it's secured or locked," says vendor Meredith Vertreese.

Some of the products at the show aim to promote gun safety for owners.

But some of the customers have come out for their own safety.

"A lot of new people are coming out, especially women to get a gun for protection," says Kraus.