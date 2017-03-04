Spring-like weather sticks around Sunday

A warm front draped across Siouxland resulted in a wide temperature difference across the area Saturday.



Northeastern Siouxland struggled to the 40s while a few southern cities hit the 70s!



Clouds roll in overnight especially in eastern areas keeping lows very mild in the 40s.



The western part of the viewing area will see more sunshine than east Sunday with temperatures once again above average.



Again a split will be seen with cooler temperatures to the north and east and 60s and 70s to the south and west.



A chance for drizzle or a light shower will arrive Sunday night into early Monday as a cold front moves through the region.



More importantly this will kick winds up greatly from Monday into Tuesday with gusts over 40 mph possible.



By Tuesday highs will be cooler but still above average in the low 50s.



Things remain quiet through the rest of the work week with a return to 60s by Thursday.