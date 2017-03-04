UPDATE: 2-year old identified in fatal apartment fire

UPDATE:

A two-year old has been identified as the victim of an apartment fire in Yankton, SD on Friday.

Yankton Fire Chief Tom Kurtenbach said officials are still determining a cause.

PREVIOUSLY:

One person has died following an apartment fire in Yankton, SD on Friday.



Officials say the fire call came in at about 8 p.m. at an apartment in the southeast part of Yankton.



A cause of the fire hasn't been released. Three families have been displaced.