Record stretch of above average temperatures continues

February was another month that was above average in Siouxland.



In Sioux City the average high for the month was 46.6 degrees.



This is more typical of southeastern Kansas for February.



The month was the 18th in a row to be above average going back to September 2015.



That is a record stretch for most months in a row with above average temperatures.



The warmth continues with above average highs forecast for the next week.