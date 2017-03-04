Pocahontas Area/L-M downs Sioux Center to repeat as Class 3A champions

Elle Ruffridge wrote a perfect ending to her record-breaking high school career.



Ruffridge scored 22 points and her Pocahontas teammates all made major contributions as the Indians beat Sioux Center 61-38 to win their second straight Class 3A state championship.



And what a career it was a Ruffridge, a 5-foot-4 guard who'll take her dynamic game to Missouri State next season.



She finished with 2,951 points, 802 assists and 466 3-pointers -- all state records. Plus, she scored 250 points in nine state tournament games, which also is a record. Her 157 3-pointers this season are a state record and her 840 points are the second most in a season.



Ruffridge finished her final game 7-for-12 from the field, including 6-for-8 from 3-point range. She also grabbed seven rebounds, handed out four assists and made two steals and was voted captain of the all-tournament team for the third straight year.



Pocahontas finished second at the 2015 state tournament and went 79-3 over the last three seasons, including a 27-1 mark this season.



Payton Hjerleid added 12 points for Pocahontas, Faith Meyer scored 11 and Ashlyn Weidauer had eight. The second-ranked Indians made 12 3-pointers in all and held top-ranked Sioux Center scoreless in the fourth quarter.



Jessica Harald led Sioux Center with nine points, while Shayla Post and Victoria Rensink scored eight each. Lexi Toering had eight rebounds and four points for the Warriors, who finished 26-1.



Pocahontas led 20-19 after the first eight minutes, then broke it open in the second quarter. The Warriors tried trapping Ruffridge on the perimeter, but she usually dribbled her way out of it and found a shot for herself or a teammate. She swished a 3-pointer from the right corner and did the same from the left corner during a 16-3 run that pulled the Indians into a 38-24 halftime lead.



Post's 3-pointer drew Sioux Center to 40-29 early in the third quarter, but Pocahontas responded with a 15-7 run to go up 55-36.



Grace Meyer of Pocahontas, Harald and Toering joined Ruffridge on the all-tournament team, which also had Paityn Hagberg of Cherokee and Allison Wooldridge of Center Point-Urbana.