South Sioux City tops Norris to claim 12th state championship

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - South Sioux City won its 12th girls state basketball championship and first since 2008 with a 48-44 victory over Norris in the Class B final on Saturday.

Carissa Powell had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and she scored the tiebreaking basket with 4:07 left. McKenna Sims and Kori Fischer added 11 points apiece for the Cardinals (24-2).

Fischer made a 3-pointer after Norris pulled within a point with 3 minutes left, and Sims hit two free throws with 9 seconds to play after Madelyn Ramsey's 3 got Norris within 46-44.

Makenna Sullivan had 10 points, 13 rebounds, seven steals and six assists for the Titans (17-7), who also got 11 points from Anna Barent.

Taryn Christensen had five steals for the Cardinals.

