With the Home Show finishing up this weekend, Siouxlanders will now get a chance to focus on the outside of their homes.



The 11th annual Siouxland Garden Show will be held March 24-25 at the Sioux City Convention Center.



During the event people can learn a number of tricks from landscaping to making the most out of homegrown produce.



Along with this will be a number of educational sessions, like pairing food with wine.

A full list of events and sessions can be found at the Siouxland Garden Show's website.