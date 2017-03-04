Wynot falls in D2 championship; GACC wins D1 title

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Jade Hill made 9 of 12 free throws and finished with 13 points to lead Falls City Sacred Heart to a 48-36 victory over defending champion Wynot in the Class D2 girls final Saturday night.

The Irish (27-1) won their fifth title, and first since 2015.

The Devils (21-5) led 8-2 in the first quarter, but the Irish went on a 12-0 run to take control. They led 17-11 at half and 31-21 after three quarters.

Lexi Barnes added 11 points and Haylee Heits grabbed eight rebounds for Sacred Heart.

Cortney Arkfeld had 18 points and five rebounds to lead Wynot.

Sacred Heart was 24 of 32 from the free-throw line.

----------

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Lauren Wobken's layup broke a tie early in the second overtime, and Guardian Angels Central Catholic defeated previously unbeaten Dundy County-Stratton 53-50 in the Class D1 girls championship game on Saturday.

The Bluejays (24-2) won their seventh state title in girls basketball and first since 2012.

The Tigers' Emily Jones scored with 2:38 left in the fourth quarter to tie it 40-all, and neither team scored the rest of regulation. Jones' jumper tied it again, 45-45, with 51 seconds left in the first overtime.

Lexis Haase's 3-pointer gave the Bluejays a 53-47 lead with 1:19 left in the second overtime. Kami Porter's 3-pointer pulled the Tigers to 53-50 with 18 seconds to play, but they couldn't get off another shot.

Haase led Central Catholic with 19 points, and Madline Knobbe and Makayla Tomken had 12 apiece.

Porter made four 3s while scoring 20 points for the Tigers (25-1), and Jones added 10.