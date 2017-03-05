Farmers Alliance educates Home Show goers on food awareness

Making an appearance at this years Home Show was the Western Iowa Farmers Alliance. They want to make sure people are also concentrating on what they are bringing into their homes to eat.

They are also focusing on helping Siouxlanders build relationships with their local farmers.

"All farmers to do a great job of raising their crops no matter if its organic conventional, GMO, non GMO, all products are nutritional, there is no difference in GMO and organically grown crops they are all nutritionally the same," said Jenna Riediger, Western Iowa Farmers Alliance.

Riediger says supporting local farmer's markets and carefully reading labels is a good way to known exactly what is in the foods you eat.