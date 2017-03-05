GiGi's Playhouse standing up for Down Syndrome

"Bloom Where You are Planted" is the theme of this year's GiGi's Playhouse annual fundraising gala.

Kids are always in Bloom for Gigi's Playhouse, where they work to improve the lives of children with Down Syndrome.

KTIV's Matt Breen was the M-C and worked alongside organizers to raise money for the playhouse. The center is moving into a new location and also needs help with keeping up with the programs they provide. They have programs for toddlers up to young adults.

"What that entails is the young adult program teaches life skills, the 2 and under is teaching basic skills like learning to use a cup, learning how to play with people, learning how to eat, things like that," said Amanda Sweum, GiGi's Playhouse

This is the 8th year the Gala has taken place.