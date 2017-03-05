Siouxland Home Show comes to an end

The home show may be over but the thousands who came to visit left with lots of new ideas for their homes.

"We've had a great turn out for our home show and it's our 60th year. We're in about the same amount of people that we've had in past years but we've had the best weather possible for the show." says Nancy Moos, Executive Director of the Home Builders Association.

Moos says she's expecting the total number of guests who visited this weekend to be around 7,000 to 8,000 people.

The large total number of guests in attendance helped to make the show worth while for vendors.

"The quality of the people coming through is very, very good. A lot of people here looking seriously at what they are after and we had some very good leads and so it's been a very successful show so far." says Steve Struthers of Modern Kitchen Design.

Vendors say the large crowd of people drawn to the four day long home show has to do with a few different things that the show offers.

"One of the advantages of this show for the low admission price, you can get all the information you want on all kinds of products and a wide range of services. And, it's really a value to the customers coming down here for this and the people who make the effort to be here. You know, they know that they're not going to sell a million dollars worth of stuff this weekend but, it's making contact with people, explaining what they do and most people here are very willing to just plant the idea and if you end up coming back to them, great" says Scott Hodges with Heritage Homes.

Both new and old vendors helped to fill up the 256 booths.

But, it was new vendors who we're excited for what the event filled weekend did for their business.

"I was extremely impressed with the amount of people who came by and just, you know, signed right up and said 'hey, we're looking for a contractor, it's nice to meet you here' and I'm like 'Wow, I'm glad to see you, too.' So, it's been a great experience" says Wesley Jones of Avalon Construction.