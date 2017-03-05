Cold front brings strong winds and chance for thunderstorms Monday

The warm weekend continued as temperatures soared across the region Sunday.



Many areas either hit 70 degrees or were close.



With skies remaining mostly cloudy through the night and breezy conditions continuing it will be very mild with lows in the mid 50s.



Some drizzle will be possible Monday morning with showers and even some thunderstorms in the afternoon.



A marginal risk for severe weather is in place across our far eastern counties with damaging winds the main threat.



As the cold front moves through during the day tomorrow winds will switch to the west and increase with gusts over 50 mph possible.



This is why a Wind Advisory is in place for much of the area for Monday afternoon and evening.



Very dry air will also filter in behind the front producing a high fire hazard.



Very windy conditions will continue Monday night into Tuesday with much cooler temperatures in the 50s.



Still this is about ten degrees above average.



Winds finally calm down some Wednesday with partly cloudy skies until another system arrives Friday.