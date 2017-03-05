South Dakota slips by WIU in Summit tournament; faces rival SDSU in semis

South Dakota opened the Summit League Tournament Saturday night with a 78-69 win over Western Illinois.



But the top-seeded Coyotes needed overtime to beat the 8th-seeded Leathernecks and advance to the semifinals.

USD was led by Matt Mooney's 24 points. The Coyotes held Western Illinois to just 35 percent shooting, but still needed five extra minutes to put it away.



The Leathernecks entered the game with an 8-19 record, but with an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on the line, USD expects to be tested in every game.

"There's a lot of different ways to look at pressure, but pressure is a privilege, and it's also self-imposed," said Mooney. "They gave us everything we could handle. They played a really good game, and it's madness. It's fun."

"Having this game underneath us now is going to help us going forward," said senior Tyler Flack. "It's a different type of atmosphere. We didn't play like we have a lot of the season, I think we showed a little bit of inexperience, but I think that we're going to be great going forward."

The semifinals are on Monday night. South Dakota is seeking its first-ever NCAA Tournament berth.