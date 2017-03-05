Metros fall to Waterloo in MHSHL title game

The Metros fell to Waterloo in Sunday's MHSHL tournament finals, 2-1.
AMES, Iowa (KTIV) -
The Sioux City Metros fell to the Waterloo Warriors in Sunday's Midwest High School Hockey League Championship, 2-1.
The Metros fell behind 1-0 before Reese McDonald tied it up with a second-period goal.
But late in the third, the Metros turned it over, and there was a penalty deep in the zone.
It led to a penalty shot for Waterloo, which Cade Saeugling converted for the game-winning goal.
The Metros take second place in the championship, improving on last season's third-place finish.