Metros fall to Waterloo in MHSHL title game

The Sioux City Metros fell to the Waterloo Warriors in Sunday's Midwest High School Hockey League Championship, 2-1.

The Metros fell behind 1-0 before Reese McDonald tied it up with a second-period goal.

But late in the third, the Metros turned it over, and there was a penalty deep in the zone.

It led to a penalty shot for Waterloo, which Cade Saeugling converted for the game-winning goal.

The Metros take second place in the championship, improving on last season's third-place finish.