Authorities ID woman whose body was found in car in creek

Authorities have released the name of a woman whose body was found inside a car that had crashed into a Polk County creek.



The Polk County Sheriff's Office identified the woman Monday as 46-year-old Jody Ponxs, who lived in Des Moines.



A bicyclist spotted the car in Fourmile Creek a little before 8 a.m. Sunday while passing by on a bike trail. Sheriff's Sgt. Brandon Bracelin says the car was on its top in 3 feet of water and couldn't be seen from the nearby roadway. He couldn't say how long the car had been in the creek.



A recovery crew removed the vehicle from the water.

Previous story:

Early Sunday morning, Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in Fourmile Creek, where they found the body of an adult female who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a press release from the department, a bicyclist found the vehicle upside down just before 8 a.m. on Sunday near the intersection of NE 54th Avenue and Berwick Drive. The vehicle was believed to be traveling northbound on NE 38th Street when it left the road and went into the creek on the north side of the NE 54th Avenue Bridge.

The victim's name has not yet been released. The investigation into the accident remains ongoing and investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.