Sioux City teen wins state poetry championship

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
DES MOINES, IA (KTIV) -

Grace Kiple of Sioux City's LAMB School of Theatre and Music captured the 2017 "Poetry Out Loud" in Iowa state championship today.

She recited "The Cross of Snow" by Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, "Dear Reader" by Rita Mae Reese and "Entirely" by Louis MacNeice. 

Kiple received $200 cash, $500 for her school to buy poetry books, and a trip to the nation's capital where she'll compete in the "Poetry Out Loud" National Finals. 

Elise Sturgeon of Sioux City North finished third. 

The program was held at the State Historical Building in Des Moines.

