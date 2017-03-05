High fire danger spreads into Siouxland

For a few days grass fires have been an issue across Kansas, Oklahoma and southern Nebraska.



This has been due to a combination of dry brush and strong winds.



Our viewing area has so far avoided this due to melting snow.



However, that will change starting Monday.



On the back side of a cold front that will move through on Monday wind gusts will exceed 50 mph at times.



This lasts into the day on Tuesday.



The air mass behind the front will be very dry.



As a result the fire threat will spread into Siouxland; Red Flag Warnings have already been posted for much of the area Monday afternoon.



Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged as any fire will spread quickly.