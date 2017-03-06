Front brings chance for severe thunderstorms to part of Siouxland

Our Monday got off to a warm start with lows only in the upper 50s.



We'll see our skies clear some as we go through the day but there could be some showers and even some thunderstorms by the afternoon hours.



Severe weather is possible across our eastern counties with damaging winds the main threat although large hail can't be ruled out.



As the cold front moves through during the day tomorrow winds will switch to the west and increase even more with gusts over 50 mph possible.



A Wind Advisory is in place for the area through Monday evening.



Very dry air will also filter in behind the front producing a high fire hazard; a Red Flag Warning is in place through the afternoon hours for western and central Siouxland.



Very windy conditions will continue Monday night into Tuesday with much cooler temperatures in the 50s.



This is still about ten degrees above average.



The winds finally start to calm down Wednesday with partly cloudy skies for the middle of the week.



Friday another system arrives that could bring some snowfall to our area.