Trump wire-tapping claims denied

President Donald Trump is at the center of another storm of controversy, this time accusing his predecessor, President Barack Obama, of tapping his phones before the 2016 election.

The president's claim, made on Twitter, comes in the middle of a Congressional investigation into how deeply Russia meddled with the election.

Mr. Trump offered no proof to back the claim.

NBC News has learned FBI Director James Comey is asking the Justice Department to publicly reject the claim that his predecessor ordered the wiretap.

James Clapper, the former Director of National Intelligence, also says there was no secret court order to tap Mr. Trump's phones.

Democrats argue this is a diversion, deflecting from revelations that Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with the Russian ambassador, but failed to disclose that fact when asked about contacts with Russia during his confirmation hearing.

