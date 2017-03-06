White House says President Trump signs revised executive order on temporary travel ban

Today begins a busy week in Washington, President Trump signing version two of his Travel Ban Executive Order, making some changes since the first order was struck down by a Federal Court.



This as the FBI director seeks to publicly knock down claims that former President Obama had then candidate trump's phones tapped during the campaign season.



This new travel ban comes after several delays and as Washington officials focus on President Trump's serious allegations against his predecessor.



Monday, more fallout, after President Trump ignited a weekend twitter storm claiming without offering any evidence that former President Obama tapped the phones at Trump Tower during the 2016 campaign.



The former president through a spokesman dismissed the claims as simply false.



A spokesperson for President Trump today defended the tweets as valid.



Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Deputy White House Press Secretary said, "The president firmly believes that the Obama administration may have tapped into the phones at trump tower - and this is something that we - that we should look into."



A senior US official confirmed to NBC News FBI director James Comey asked the justice department Sunday to publicly knock down the president's claim saying it is false and it would assert the FBI has broken the law.



Gen. Michael Hayden, the former Director National Security Agency said, "The President of the United States put his own reputation, the reputation of his predecessor, and the reputation of his nation at risk to get at least a draw out of the next 24 hours of news."



Though signed today, the new executive order will not go into effect until March 16.



The new ban does not include Iraq as did the previous version and will not revoke any existing visas.



Also this week, republicans are expected to introduce their replacement healthcare bill that would take the place of Obamacare.



