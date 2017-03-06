Sex assault suspect arrested after incident is caught on camera

Authorities are connecting a sexual assault suspect arrested in Omaha to at least one of the recent attacks at Morningside College in Sioux City.



Twenty-nine-year-old Zachary Person was arrested after police say he sexually assaulted an Omaha hotel clerk.

It was an attack that was captured on surveillance camera.



Hotel surveillance video from Home 2 Hotel, Douglas County Sheriff's deputies said, shows the moment Person walked into the west Omaha hotel, surveying the lobby and halls and looking for his next victim.

"He entered the premises [and waited] for the female front desk employee before he attacked and dragged her into an unoccupied hallway, where he groped her in a sexual manner," Douglas County Sheriff Tim Dunning said.

Deputies said the victim was unaware Person was inside the hotel.

"The female victim fought Person and dislodged his black ski-style mask," Dunning said. "Person fled the hotel and then ran back into the hotel to retrieve his mask."

Deputies said Person made a big mistake by running back inside, revealing his face and allowing the cameras to capture him again.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office sent the photos to other law enforcement agencies. That's when the Sioux City Police Department recognized him.

"Sioux City had a similar incident occur in their jurisdiction on March 1, just hours after the west Omaha attack, at the campus of Morningside College," Dunning said.

Deputies said Person is a repeat offender, with multiple cases in several cities. One took place in Fremont in 2015, where court documents say he exposed himself to a gas station clerk and later followed her to her car and groped her. Another case took place in Vermillion, South Dakota.



The sheriff says person would've definitely struck again if he had not been caught.



He's now in jail in Omaha, but he's scheduled for sentencing in two other cases later this month.