A Russian company says it has created the first house using a 3D printer.



This is the house in question.

Located in Russia, it is about 1,100 square feet and took about 24 hours to create.

The house is the brainchild of Apis Cor, which calls itself the first company to develop a huge mobile construction 3D printer that can create whole buildings on site.

The company says it wants to change the way people think about construction and help people around the world improve their living conditions.