Elias Wanatee's sentencing date has been set for April 14.



On Friday, a Council Bluffs jury found the Sioux City man guilty of second-degree murder in the 2016 stabbing death of 50-year old Vernon Mace in Sioux City.



It was the second trial for Wanatee in the death of his girlfriend's uncle.



His first trial in Sioux City ended with a hung jury.



The retrial was moved to Pottawattamie County because of publicity.



The sentencing will be back in Woodbury County on April 14.