A Craig, Iowa man will spend up to ten years behind bars for spying on a family in their home over the course of a decade.

A judge sentenced 67-year-old James Grasz on five charges including sexual exploitation of a minor, and invasion of privacy.

Prosecutors say Grasz videotaped adults, and juveniles, in various states of nudity, without their consent, for ten years, or more.

Authorities started investigating, last March, after a woman complained that she felt like she was being spied on.