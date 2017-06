Sioux City Police are looking for suspects in the robbery of a local convenience store.

Shortly after midnight Sunday morning, police say two suspects came into the Central Mart, on Hamilton Boulevard, displayed a weapon, and demanded cash. The suspects fled on foot.

The first suspect is described as a black male, in his 20's, 6' 0" tall, weighing 180 pounds, wearing a black coat, and white shoes. The second suspect is a black female, in her 20's, measuring 5' 7" tall, and weighing 150 pounds. She was wearing all black.

If anyone has information about this robbery, call CrimeStoppers at (712) 258-8477.