Sioux City police are searching for a man they say robbed the Advance Auto Parts store on Gordon Drive on Sunday.

Police say a single, male suspect, wearing a mask, entered the store. He demanded money before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police describe the subject as a white male in his 20's, standing 6' 0" tall, and weighing 180 pounds.

Police say he was wearing a black hoodie, a black leather jacket and blue jeans.

If anyone has information about the robbery, call CrimeStoppers at (712) 258-8477.