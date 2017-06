Viewers have reported various sizes of hail falling across Siouxland.



David Peterson said dime to quarter size hail has fallen in Laurens, Iowa.



Christian Klatt said pea size hail has fallen Albert City.



Margo Eischen said pea size hail and rumbles of thunder were heard in Cherokee around 3 p.m. with sporadic rain.



