UPDATE: Sioux City boil water warning lifted

The boil warning for the area in green has been lifted within the Grandview Pressure Zone.

The City of Sioux City said the water is now safe to drink after residents and businesses in the Grandview Pressure Zone of the Sioux City Water Supply were notified on Monday to boil their water before drinking.

Residents are advised to flush their water following the lifting of the boil warning in order to clear plumbing of potentially contaminated water. Flushing your household and building water lines includes interior and exterior faucets; showers; water and ice dispensers; water treatment units, etc.



Please use the following guidance:

Cold Water Faucets: Run tap water until the water feels cold, one minute or more, before drinking, tooth-brushing, or using for food preparation. If you have a single-lever faucet, set it to run the cold water first.

Refrigerator water-dispensing machine: Water dispensers from refrigerators should be flushed of at least one quart of water. If unsure of your dispenser's capacity, refer to manufacturer specifications.

Ice cubes: Automatic ice dispensers should be emptied of ice made during the boil warning and run through a 24-hour cycle, discarding the ice to assure purging of the icemaker water supply line.

You may contact Brad Puetz at 712-279-6130 or 712-253-0075 with any comments or questions.



Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District Manage Jeff Dooley said Dakota Dunes took 7,000 gallons of a total 400,000 gallons used in Dakota Dunes on March 6 from Sioux City. The Dakota Dunes system was isolated from Sioux City water at 5 p.m. and Dakota Dunes mains in Two Rivers Business Park, area closest to the Sioux City connection point, have been flushed. Dakota Dunes system will remain isolated from Sioux City in the short term while testing is conducted. The Dakota Dunes system is operating normally within all quality standards. Residents are advised to let their water run for one to two minutes prior to using as well.

Previous story:

The City of Sioux City issued a Boil Water Advisory within the Grandview Pressure Zone.

See the map below. The City says the green shaded areas are those affected.

Officials said the City's water system violated a drinking water standard for contact time on March 6, 2017.

Due to the increased chance that the water may contain disease-causing organisms, you are being advised to boil the water before drinking it.



Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District Manager Jeff Dooley said Dakota Dunes residents and businesses are being advised to follow the same boil water procedure as Sioux City.

That's because the Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District does purchase a small amount of water from Sioux City.



The City said the boil water advisory remains in effect until March 7 at 10 a.m.



The City of Sioux City said in a news release:



Contact Time - In order to ensure proper disinfection, water in the treatment plant must be in contact with chlorine or a similar disinfectant for a minimum amount of time. On March 6, 2017, this did not occur for a short period of time at the Sioux City Zenith Water Treatment Plant. Although chlorine quickly kills most bacteria, it is less effective against organisms such as viruses and parasites. For this reason, water needs to mix with chlorine for a longer time period to kill such organisms. The amount of time necessary, or the “contact time,” depends on the amount of disinfectant in the water and the temperature of the water.



What should I do?

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.

People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1 (800) 426-4791.

What does this mean?

Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches.

These symptoms, however, are not only caused by organisms in drinking water, but also by other factors. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice.

What happened? What is being done?

A problem with the filter valves occurred at the Zenith Water Treatment Plant during the morning of March 6, 2017. The problem was resolved, however, during the time it took to identify and resolve the problem, inadequately disinfected water was pumped into the system. Adequately disinfected water was being pumped to the system by late morning of March 6, 2017. Steps are being taken by the City to prevent this problem from occurring in the future.



