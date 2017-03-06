Remsen St. Mary's wins state debut; MVAO drops opener

Remsen St. Mary's stayed undefeated and advanced to the Class 1A semifinals with a 59-52 win over ninth-ranked New London. It was the Hawks first-ever appearance at the state tournament.

Nicholas Ruden had a game-high 26 points as St. Mary's improved to 25-0. The Hawks hit eight three-pointers and got 19 points from Jacob Wesselman to move into round two.

"They've had a lot of experience all their lives in big games," said Remsen St. Mary's head coach Scott Ruden. "That's where we don't hit a panic mode, because I got these guys on the floor. We weren't worried. Even if we went behind, we told them, 'we're not going to worry.' We got the right guys on the floor."

"Moving on to state semifinals basketball, St. Mary's kids do not say that too often," said junior Nicholas Ruden. "Well, they haven't said it. It's just great."

Remsen St. Mary's, ranked third, will play second-ranked Grand View Christian (25-1) in the semifinals, Thursday at 12:15. Grand View beat un-ranked West Hancock 59-36 in their first round game.

**********

Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto came to the Iowa boys Class 1A state basketball tournament after not even getting a vote in the final A.P. poll of the season. The Rams had a five-point lead in the second quarter but lost to top-ranked North Linn, 54-49.

MVAO got 11 points from Juan Delagarza and Cody Seuntjens but Jake Hilmer scored 17 points as North Linn advanced to the semifinals with a 26-0 record.

"They shoot the ball well, they handle it well, so they're number one for a reason," said MVAO head coach Brian Brown. "But I'm very proud of how we played, I really thought we came out and competed and really felt like we had a chance to win the game."

"I've had four great seasons here, making the state tournament twice, championship one time," said senior Juan Delagarza. "It's hard having this be my last game. It was a great run, and I couldn't be any more proud of what we've done."

MVAO finishes the season 18-8.