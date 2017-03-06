Somali immigrants react to revised travel ban

After President Donald Trump's original travel ban received heavy resistance around the country, he has signed a revised ban with narrower restrictions.

The revision, includes six of the seven predominantly Muslim countries in the original 90-day travel ban.

They are: Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

Iraq was dropped from the list of banned countries.

Under the update, the ban does not include people from the six countries who already have valid visas.

It also suspends the US refugee program.

Jama Abokor lives in South Sioux City, Nebraska, nearly 8,000 miles from his home Somalia.

The five-year US citizen, spoke with us through a translator.

He is hoping to provide the same life for his children trying to move closer to their father.

"He said my children, they are waiting visas in the US Embassy in Ethiopia and they have a last interview and willing to come here," said Abokor, a South Sioux City resident. "And I'm hoping they will come here. But see, I'm not sure what will happen."

Like Abokor, Fahad Abukar Abdi escaped a war in Somalia looking for a chance to live better.

He lives in Sioux City and also spoke with us through a translator.

"He said I would like to travel to visit my mom but I have a green card and cannot travel," Abukar Abdi said.

But that is not a problem under the revised ban that excludes green card holders and permanent US residents.

When asked what made Abukar Abdi come to America, he responded:

"I've got a good life, freedom for religion and get to work, get better opportunities to make a better life, better opportunities," he said.

Abokor says while they get those benefits, immigrants look to give back to the community in return.

"There's a lot of immigrants that work here and they make more income to bring more income here," he said.

The revised ban will take effect on March 16th.

Administration officials say waiting a few weeks before implementing the ban ensures that those traveling "aren't placed in legal jeopardy."