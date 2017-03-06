Storms move out of Siouxland as cooler air moves in

*Wind Advisory for most of Siouxland Monday evening & again Tuesday*

*Fire Danger for most of Siouxland this evening & again Tuesday*

It turned into a record breaking day as far as Sioux City's high temperature was concerned (we hit 80 degrees) and then a dry line caused storms to start developing during the afternoon, a few of which became severe.

A 60 mile per hour wind gust was reported in Holstein and some golf ball size hail fell in Cylinder, IA.

A cold front that moved through Siouxland this afternoon will bring in much cooler conditions by Tuesday.

The wind has been another big part of the story as it was windy both before the front arrived and then will be again after the front moves through meaning we could continue to see winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour right on through Tuesday.

Wind advisories are in effect as a result of these high gusts. High Tuesday will be about 25 degrees cooler than what we have seen today meaning we'll top out in the low 50s.

The wind will calm down by Wednesday with highs close to the 50 degree mark.

After that, it's going to keep getting cooler as Friday's highs will be closer to the 40 degree mark and then a chance of rain turning to snow moves in Friday night and could continue into Saturday.

Another rain and snow mix is going to be possible Sunday as well with highs again only in the 30s.

It's easy to see, our March roller coaster of weather is in high gear.