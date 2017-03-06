Keeping caution when dealing with fire in windy conditions

With the Wind Advisory going on there are some safety tips on what you should look out for.

In Sioux City there are open burning regulations.

But with winds that we are seeing, they are not issuing permits for those who want to burn on the ground.

Fire pits are allowed without permits, but there are wind regulations when there are high winds.

This time of the year there are more grass fires than usual.

"We typically fight these grass fires with a smaller vehicle that is able to go off road, we still also do us a lot of hand work too, it's personnel intensive, it's hard work and we do rely on outside resources," said Sioux City Fire Marshal, Mark Aesoph.

Sioux City Fire Rescue suggests all residents should take caution when burning anything with high winds.

