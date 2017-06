It was a March 6 to remember with both record breaking warmth and severe weather in Siouxland.

Sioux City's high made it to 80 degrees breaking the old record of 78 set in 1987.

Sioux City was the hot spot in Siouxland today although almost everyone else made it well into the 70s today which is a good 30 to 40 degrees above average for this time of year.

The cooler weather with highs in the 50s arrives on Tuesday.