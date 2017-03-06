Sioux City East Debate Squad are now back to back state champs - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City East Debate Squad are now back to back state champs

By Haley Rustvold
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City East High School students came home with some special hardware this past weekend.

The Debate Squad has a total of forty-two members.

Half of the team attended the Iowa Forensic League State Tournament, where twenty other schools from the state competed.

Three students from Sioux City East's squad were declared champions in their categories.

The team also took home first place for the second year in a row.

"Um, this is actually my third year coaching here and I am just over the moon, the kids put in so much work and it just the talent that we have here at East High is absolutely astounding and I'm always amazed at every tournament," said Sioux City East's Debate coach, Marissa Behan.

The school has been very supportive of the team, with now one trophy and 15 plaques in their trophy case.

