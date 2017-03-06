Dakota County, NE tests outdoor warning sirens to prepare for severe weather season

Emergency managers across the region are working hard to make sure residents are alerted when severe weather strikes.

On Monday, Dakota County, Nebraska, tested its outdoor warning sirens for the first time this year. "It's important to make sure that the sirens are in working order so if at any event during this time period, we have a storm or something coming in that the public knows that the sirens are working." says Deanna Beckman, Director of Dakota County Emergency Management.

Both Dakota County, and Woodbury County, test on the first Monday of every month at Noon. "And, by testing them on the first Monday of the month that will tell us because we have people that go out and make sure to be around them or check them to see if they are working," said Beckman.



Although residents can hear the sirens outside, it may be more difficult to hear that siren while indoors. Beckman says there's a reason for that. "There's a misconception about our outdoor warning sirens. People seem to think that they should be able to hear them on the inside and that is not what they were built for. They are outdoor warning sirens and the actually have a radius of what they can reach," said Beckman. That radius is between one to two miles. Beckman says on windy days that radius can be effected depending on which direction the wind is blowing.

Dakota County only uses the siren to warn of a tornado.

Woodbury County will alert residents of both tornadoes and severe thunderstorm warnings with winds over 70 miles per hour.