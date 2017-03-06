Western Christian boys rally for state tournament win

Western Christian rallied to beat South Hamilton, 53-47, in the opening round of the Iowa boys Class 2A state basketball tournament on Monday night. The top seeded and top ranked Wolfpack trailed by as many as 16 points in the second quarter.

Jesse Jansma led Western with 25 points. Tyson Kooima was the only other Western play in double figures with 12 points. The defending 2A state champs take a 22-2 record into the semifinals. Ninth-ranked South Hamilton finishes 22-3.

South Hamilton led 19-10 after one quarter but the Wolfpack cut the lead to six at the half, 29-23. Western outscored the Hawks 19-10 in the third quarter to take the lead. Western shot just 29% in the first half, but connected on 45% of their field goal attempts in the second half.

"I knew we had to be aggressive and take the ball to the hoop and try to draw fouls," said Jansma. "My teammates did a great job of getting me the ball where I needed it. We all kind of came together. We knew we had to make a push and that's what we did."

"We did a good job on set plays towards the end of the game," said Western Christian head coach Bill Harmsen. "We did a good job of finding guys in the right spots that can hit free throws. It was just a good effort on the part of our guys."

Western Christian will play in the semifinals on Thursday at 2:00 pm.