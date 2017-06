The former South Sioux City superintendent of schools has found a new job.

Dr. Vern Fisher has been named the new superintendent in Gibbon, Nebraska.

In a letter to faculty, staff and parents, Fisher said he was "impressed with the level of support offered to the Gibbon school district, and the commitment to ensuring students receive a high-quality education that prepares them for an extremely competitive world."

Fisher is serving as a consultant to the South Sioux City schools for the remainder of his contract, which is up on June 30th.

The Kearney Hub newspaper reports Fisher will start his new job in July.