City leaders have adopted plans and specifications for a big piece of the new Cone park being built in Morningside.

The 3,000 square foot Cone Park Lodge will cost $750,000 to build. The four-season lodge will include a large, multi-use room, restrooms, a kitchenette and concession spaces.

A public hearing on the lodge project is set for 4:00pm on Monday, March 20th. The city will accept bids for the work at the end of the month.

The city broke ground on the park back in September near Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

City officials say the project will be completed by December 20th.